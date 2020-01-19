Iran’s Zarif & Norwegian FM discuss JCPOA

During the telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide exchanged views on regional developments, 2015 nuclear deal and the recent air disaster in Tehran.

The US withdrew from the internationally-endorsed 2015 nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposed the toughest-ever sanctions against the country and started a plan to zero down Tehran’s oil sales.

Under the nuclear agreement reached between Iran and six world powers in July 2015, Tehran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

The Iranian officials had earlier warned that the European Union’s failure in providing the needed ground for Tehran to enjoy the economic benefits of the nuclear deal would exhaust the country’s patience.