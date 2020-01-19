India International Halal Expo Kicks Off in Hyderabad

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: India International Halal Expo 2020 (IIHE) opened at Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The exposition on Halal industry and conference with participation from 15 countries was inaugurated by T Srinivas Yadav, Minister of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development.

The expo, which will be open till January 20, has participation of representatives from different sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, tourism, finance, education, real estate among others. Event organizers said the expo aims to bring all the major global Halal industries under one roof.

“We aim to enhance trade within the Halal market and build an eco-system which can sustain by itself,” said Irfan Aziz one of the organizers. Apart from Telangana government, the IIHE has partnered with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Istanbul Foreigners and Investment Centre, Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber of Commerce, American Halal Foundation, Halal-Welt (Germany), a press release said.