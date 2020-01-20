American expert: Trump seeking nothing left from JCPOA for his successor

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Barbara Slavin said that democrat candidates have said they will return to the JCPOA if they win next year’s presidential election, which is a concern for the American hardliners.

The expert went on to say that after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, there is no room for dialogue between Iran and the United States, and it does not appear that until the outcome of the presidential election there will be a diplomatic transformation.

The senior analyst at the Atlantic Council think tank about the approach of the three European nations of Britain, France and Germany on the JCPOA and preventing its collapse stated that they are trying to keep the skeleton of the deal in place so there is something left after Trump to return to it.

But the question is how far they can go and resist the pressure of the Trump administration, Slavin went on to say while noting that the US Special Representative for Iran Affairs, Brian Hook, did not respond Tuesday to questions about Trump’s tariff threat to Europe if the trigger mechanism was not activated.

While Iran is stepping out of the JCPOA, the Europeans will wait for the IAEA report, the analyst said. “I hope Iran is sensitive to uranium enrichment above 20%, otherwise, the EU may activate the trigger mechanism.”

Iran’s restraint will be very important, the analyst of Iran’s affairs said, noting that the Europeans are trying to continue the case until the US presidential election.

White House hopes for pressure on Iran

Trump wants to get rid of the JCPOA completely, Slavin said. So it is important that something is not left of the JCPOA until after the US presidential election.

The analyst highlighted that people like Secretary Pompeo want to get rid of it completely. There is an impression in Washington that the policy of pressure will lead either to the Iranian government to a new agreement or to collapse.

In her assessment of the final months of the Trump presidency, the political expert reiterated that there will certainly be no chance of dialogue until the presidential election, especially since the Trump administration does not offer any concession and offer such as a reduction in sanctions.

Slavin said she did not think Trump was interested in military conflict either, saying he had made himself a hero in the US by assassinating Qasem Soleimani, but I did not think he would wage war. People in America don’t want war. Hopefully, we will move towards reducing tensions.

The analyst also noted that Iran’s calculated response was such that it allowed Trump to sit back and not exacerbate the tension. Trump, of course, claimed that Iran’s response was not severe and even said we had no casualties. It later turned out to be a lie and a number of American soldiers were injured and treated. However, it helped a lot not to escalate the tension.