Is it important to know what are the Divine Values?

SHAFAQNA – This Dua is mentioned in Sahifah Sajjadiyah: O’ Allah (SWT), grant me the success of understanding the Divine Values; in order to reach the understanding that what is precious and what is self-abasing (belittling oneself); what causes dignity, and what causes indignity; who is dear and who is not. Lest I never say that the one whose financial situation is excellent, he is noble; and the one who is poor, is mean! Because the criterion for nobility and meanness is in obeying and disobeying (God), and not having wealth; and this is evident in the old and the new ignorance [1]. Regarding this Dua, it can be said that when the human being has the ability to understand and recognize the Divine Values, such a person has found the destination and the purpose in life. And the probability that such a person will join the modern ignorance or compares own affairs in life with that thing is very low.

