Bahraini Police Called Commemorating Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima (S.A) as Illegal

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini police detained Sheikh Samahiji for speaking at the ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (SA) and described the ceremony as illegal.

The 39-year-old Sheikh Abdul Zahra Samahiji, was arrested. The arrest took place for seven days following a religious lecture by Sheikh Samahiji in one of the Bahraini Hussainiyahs on the occasion of the martyrdom of Fatima Zahra (SA).

“We detained Samahiji for speaking out on one of the unlawful occasions because we think he was publicly insulted to the Prophet’s companions and his case was referred to the court,” the capital’s police department said.

