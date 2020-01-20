What is the biggest fear of the believers?

SHAFAQNA – The highest and most valuable phases of the fear of the human being toward a thing, is the fear of a veil between him and God; perhaps this fear is particular to Abideen (pious worshippers), Zahideen (ascetics), Aalimeen (scholars), and Aarifeen (gnostics). Fear of veil; meaning the human being fears that as a result of personal deeds, a veil is formed between him and Allah (SWT); and that (veil) prevents the human being to benefit from the enjoyment of getting close to God. The human beings whom through learning, comprehended the Divine Connection, and understood the separation from the truth, fear about the veil; from those veils that create distance between them and their true love, meaning Allah (SWT) [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 3, Page 123.