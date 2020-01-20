Iran’s Supreme Leader: Hajj is a Serious International Departure Point with a lot of Benefits for Islamic Ummah

Ayatollah Khamenei said that this appeal should be used to promote the reality of Islam and Iran.

Speaking to the Hajj officials, Ayatollah Khamenei said that many countries are ignorant of the functions of Hajj. It is a serious international departure point with a lot of benefits for the Ummah.

Referring to the attempts made by the world powers against the formation of the unified Ummah, Ayatollah Khamenei added that unfortunately there is finger-pointing and clash against well-wishers’ invitation to solidarity.

He added that the political principles of the Islamic Establishment should be reflected in Hajj.

The Supreme Leader said that when the US says Iran should change into a normal country, it means that Iran should let go of integration of public vote and Islamic ideology in administration and society.

The pattern of religious democracy is unknown to the people of the world and there are millions of media outlets working against the Islamic Republic. Hajj can be used to explain the pattern and also the reason for the US animosity against Iran and Iran’s logic not to yield to them.

Making the remarks in a meeting with officials responsible for the Hajj pilgrimage, he said that the US anger is due to the image created by Iran that has shown the resistance of an independent establishment against a bullying power.

The Leader lamented that a united Islamic Ummah has not been formed yet and some Islamic countries are dealing with some contrasts and involved in wars.

He urged the officials to use Hajj rituals as a chance to generate ‘Religious Democracy’ besides elaborating on other issues including the reasons for Iran’s animosity with the US, to the world.

Sources: Irna, Mehr