Advanced stages of the expansion project of (Nabaa al-Ataba) plant in Imam Ali’s (P) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: According to the Implementation Committee of the Second Projects Division affiliated with the Engineering and Technical Affairs Department at the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine, the completion rate for construction work in the expansion project of (Nabaa al-Ataba) plant, exceeded 80%.

Head of the committee, Engineer Ali Saleh Abd, stated to the (News Center), “Under the direction of the Secretary General of the Holy Shrine, Engineer Yusuf Al-Sheikh Radhi, and a field follow-up by the head of the department, the Second Projects Division is working on developing (Nabaa al-Ataba) plant with a total area of ​​about (1800)M2.”

“The project includes construction works that have been completely completed. As for the work of the gable compressors and maintenance, the foundations work has been completely completed and we have started the flooring works and the installation of the structure for the gables by the Blacksmithing Division,” he added.

In the field of electrical works, engineer Ali Saleh stated, “The construction of low-pressure electricity has been completed and has been equipped with an electrical transformer and control panels (boards), as well as the establishment of bases for fuel tank (kerosene) and water tanks, and service tunnels.