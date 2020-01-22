FBI: Saudi Helps Its Citizens Escape Prosecution in US For Serious Crimes

SHAFAQNA- According to a newly released and eight-page bulletin from the FBI, Saudi government “almost certainly” helps its citizens flee the United States after they are accused of serious crimes.

The FBI said the Saudi government “undermines the US judicial process” by assisting with the escape of citizens accused of offenses ranging from traffic violations to more serious felonies like “rape, child pornography, and manslaughter.” It said it made the assessment of the issue with “high confidence.” The Saudi government does this, the FBI claimed, to avoid the embarrassment of “Saudi citizens enduring the U.S. judicial process” and is not likely to change the practice without pressure from the US.

Saudi officials “are unlikely to alter this practice in the near term unless the US Government directly addresses this issue with (Saudi Arabia) and ties US cooperation on (Saudi) priorities to ceasing this activity,” according to the FBI. The details are contained in an intelligence bulletin dated Aug. 29. The FBI released the document Friday as part of a recent law pushed by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and signed by President Donald Trump last month that requires the FBI to publicly disclose what it knows about the Saudi government’s suspected role in helping its citizens avoid prosecution in the US.

The eight-page bulletin is heavily redacted and does not specify what the Saudi officials may have done, nor does it contain information about the size and scope of the practice. But the document provides the first public acknowledgement by federal officials about the role Saudi operatives have likely played in the disappearance of numerous citizens who have gotten into legal trouble while in the US, Oregon Live reported. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously denied spiriting its citizens out of the US. The documents were released as part of a request to the FBI by Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats from Oregon. In response to investigative reporting from the Oregonian, Wyden sponsored legislation requiring the FBI to reveal information about Saudi assistance of fugitives. The bill became law in December, according to USA Today. The FBI’s assessment, Wyden said, provides evidence that directly contradicts those denials. “The Saudis are supposed to be our allies,” he said. “If these are our friends, who needs enemies?”