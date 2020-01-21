Israel bans Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque from entering

Hawzah News Agency – (Occupied Palestine) – Israeli occupation authorities handed over a deportation order on Sunday to Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, banning him from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, Palestinian media reported.Speaking to journalists, Sabri announced that the Israeli occupation police detained him and investigated him at Al-Qashleh Police Station in the centre of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), over claims of “inciting violence during the Friday sermon.”

Sabri added: “The Israeli police handed me a one-week deportation order and asked me to be present at the police station for investigation next Saturday.” He disclosed that they informed him the deportation order could be renewed.

Early on Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces raided the house of Sabri and handed him an order to attend the police station for investigation.

Meanwhile, Wadi El-Helwa Information Centre reported that the Israeli occupation authorities also issued a one-week deportation order for Sheikh Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, one of the Imams of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation authorities issued deportation orders for the Imams and preachers of Al-Aqsa Mosque, over claims of inciting violence during their sermons such as Friday khutbahs.