Myanmar Panel: No Evidence of Genocide Found Against Rohingya Muslims

SHAFAQNA- A government-appointed panel established in Myanmar to investigate the 2017 crackdown in Rakhine, said on Monday they had found no evidence of genocide against the Rohingya Muslims, according to Reuters.

The commission of inquiry released the findings of its investigation, but not the full report, to the country’s president on Monday, a few days before the United Nations’ top court is set to rule on whether to impose urgent measures to stop the alleged continuing genocide against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The commission of inquiry said there were “reasonable grounds” to conclude members of the security forces among “multiple actors” were responsible for possible war crimes and serious human rights violations during a military-led crackdown against the group in 2017. These included the “killing of innocent villagers and destruction of their homes”, it said.

“There is insufficient evidence to argue, much less conclude, that the crimes committed were undertaken with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical (sic), racial or religious group.” The statement said the panel had submitted the report to the government but it did not say whether it would be made public. More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine state during weeks of brutal violence, during which the United Nations says gang rapes and mass killings were carried out with “genocidal intent”. Hundreds of villages were burned to the ground and later razed and scraped.

In Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled Myanmar have taken refuge, a Rohingya leader, Dil Mohammed, described the report as a whitewash. “We have been persecuted for decades. So many of our people were killed, our women were raped, our children were thrown into fire and our homes were torched. If it is not genocide, what is it?” he said. The Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK) described the investigation as “deeply flawed from the start”, noting concerns about its mandate and lack of independence.

The release of its findings was a “blatant PR exercise to deflect attention from the International Court of Justice’s ruling later this week,” spokesman Tun Khin said in a statement. “It is simply another attempt by the Myanmar authorities to sweep the Rohingya genocide under the carpet”, according to Aljazeera. The commission of enquiry was formed in 2018 as the country faced growing calls for accountability. The government appointed two local and two international members – Filipino diplomat Rosario Manalo and Kenzo Oshima, a former Japanese ambassador to the United Nations.