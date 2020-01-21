What is accomplishment?

SHAFAQNA – Accomplishment is an existential condition; meaning to remove a non-existential thing, is not considered as accomplishment. If the human being removes/eliminates an evil (bad thing) it does not mean that he/she has attained accomplishment. If the human being gets ill and manages to shake off that illness; this is not accomplishment. But if the human being is healthy and builds up his/her health; in here, it is said: Accomplishment has been attained. Therefore removing/eliminating deficiency/flaw is not accomplishment [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 1, Page 156.