What is accomplishment?

SHAFAQNA – Accomplishment is an existential condition; meaning to remove a non-existential thing, is not considered as accomplishment. If the human being removes/eliminates an evil (bad thing) it does not mean that he/she has attained accomplishment. If the human being gets ill and manages to shake off that illness; this is not accomplishment. But if the human being is healthy and builds up his/her health; in here, it is said: Accomplishment has been attained. Therefore removing/eliminating deficiency/flaw is not accomplishment [1].

