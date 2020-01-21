President Rouhani: US’s illegal sanctions, pressure, conspiracy against independent states is a crime against humanity

SHAFAQNA – The Iranian President described Iran-Venezuela relations and cooperation as positive and friendly, stressing the need for the two countries’ efforts to develop and strengthen Tehran-Caracas relations.

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza, President Hassan Rouhani referred to the friendly relations between the two countries, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to deepen its relations and cooperation with Venezuela as a friendly country”.

The president said, “Iran and Venezuela can develop their relations and cooperation in all fields, including in the fields of mines, energy, power plant construction and scientific and technological cooperation, and we are ready to hold a joint commission on cooperation in the near future”.

Referring to the United States’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and their pressure and conspiracy against the Venezuelan government and nation, Dr Rouhani described it as a crime against humanity, saying, “There is no doubt that independent states will resist these pressures and conspiracy and the nations’ resistance will make US regret their conspiracies”.

The president added, “The current US government is acting against both sovereign nations and governments and to the detriment of its people, and today it has become the enforcer of Zionist Regime’s policies in the world”.

Dr Rouhani praised the sympathy and condolences of the Venezuelan government and people with the Iranian people regarding the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani and said, “His martyrdom made the Iranian nation deeply sorry and angry with the crimes of the US”.

The President said that the Iranian and Venezuelan people are interested in each other and the cooperation and friendship of the two governments should be further developed, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Venezuelan government and nation against US pressures.

At the same meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza also expressed his condolences and sympathy with the Iranian government and people over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani in the US terrorist act, saying, “There is no doubt that independent governments and nations will defend their interests under the enemies’ pressures and conspiracies”. He also appreciated the comprehensive relations and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling for development of Tehran-Caracas relations and cooperation.

Source: President.ir