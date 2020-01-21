Nigerian Activist: Martyr Soleimani is a unifying factor in Muslim Ummah

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Speaking at a conference in Tehran on Tuesday, a Nigerian activist and member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said the martyrdom of Iranian top commander General Qassem Soleimani united freedom-seekers in the world and called him as a unifying factor in the Muslim Ummah (community).

Condemning the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Jumay Ahmed Karoufi said that US terrorism has targeted all Muslims in the world.

On January 3 a US drone strike killed Commander of the IRGC Quds Force General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a number of their entourage.

Elsewhere in her remarks at the second edition of an international conference titled “American Human Rights in View of Leader of the Islamic Revolution”, Karoufi referred to the conditions of Nigeria’s top Shia cleric and leader of IMN Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and said the Sheikh and his wife are in need of immediate medical care.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, lost the sight of his left eye in a 2015 raid by security forces, that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious injuries during the raid.

He has been kept in custody along with his wife and a large number of his followers ever since.

On December 5, 2019, Nigerian authorities transferred the top Shia cleric, who is the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.

A High Court ordered the Department of State Services earlier in the day to transfer the two to the Correctional Center in Kaduna state, northwest of the country.

Members of the IMN said that any attempt to take the couple anywhere other than a hospital will put them in further jeopardy.

The IMN described the move as a “mischievous” attempt by the government to humiliate “our leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and subjecting him to further hardships.”

The IMN said the facilities at the Kaduna Central Prison are dilapidated.

The group said it is the same prison where some survivors of the December 2015 raid perished due to a lack of medical attention.

“It can therefore never be a substitute for appropriately furnished medical facility that can take care of their urgent medical needs,” the group said in a statement.