UK: Mourning Ceremonies planned for Hazrat Zahra’s (SA) Martyrdom anniversary

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Islamic Center of England organized three nights next week to hold mourning ceremonies on the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA).

The center announced that the programs will be held from January 27 to 29 at 8 p.m. local time.

Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Hashim Mousawi, head of the center, will deliver speeches and Hamid Heshmati and Ali Majidi will recite elegies.

The center has issued a message of condolence on the martyrdom anniversary of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) beloved daughter and invited all Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) devotees to participate in the programs.

Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold ceremonies every year in the lunar Hijri month of Jumada al-Ula to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

This year, the martyrdom anniversary will fall on January 29.