Seyed Al-Awseia Pilgrim's City listed as one of world's best touristic places

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: Seyed Al-Awseia pilgrim’s city has been recently listed as one of the best touristic cities in the world, by a global website specializes in ranking the best touristic places in the world — known as “E Hotels Reviews”.

The website — which appears in 18 languages — featured the privileges pilgrims enjoy when visiting the city.

It also mentioned that the city is close to the holy city of Kerbela and the shrines, and it accommodates a great deal of pilgrims and provides 24/7 services.

