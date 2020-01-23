https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/11.jpg 628 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-23 13:25:282020-01-23 13:25:28Seyed Al-Awseia Pilgrim's City listed as one of world's best touristic places
Seyed Al-Awseia Pilgrim’s City listed as one of world’s best touristic places
SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: Seyed Al-Awseia pilgrim’s city has been recently listed as one of the best touristic cities in the world, by a global website — specializes in ranking the best touristic places in the world — known as “E Hotels Reviews”.
The website — which appears in 18 languages — featured the privileges pilgrims enjoy when visiting the city.
It also mentioned that the city is close to the holy city of Kerbela and the shrines, and it accommodates a great deal of pilgrims and provides 24/7 services.
