More than Half of Americans Want Trump to be Removed from Office by Senate

SHAFAQNA- A new CNN poll on the eve of Trump’s impeachment trial finds that a majority of Americans want the Senate to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 16-19 and released Monday, on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial, which gets underway Tuesday, though senators were sworn in last week, politico reported.

Fifty-one percent of respondents to the poll want the Senate to convict Trump on the impeachment charges brought by the House, which would lead to his immediate expulsion from office. Meanwhile, 45 percent of respondents said they don’t want to see the president removed.

Nearly seven in 10 (69%) say that upcoming trial should feature testimony from new witnesses who did not testify in the House impeachment inquiry. And as Democrats in the Senate seek to persuade at least four Republican senators to join them on votes over allowing witnesses in the trial, the Republican rank and file are divided on the question: 48% say they want new witnesses, while 44% say they do not.

The new poll also finds majorities of Americans view each of the charges on which Trump will face trial as true: 58% say Trump abused the power of the presidency to obtain an improper personal political benefit and 57% say it is true that he obstructed the House of Representatives in its impeachment inquiry.

Broad public support for calling new witnesses means Congress could hear from officials at the highest levels of the executive branch, like the former national security adviser John Bolton; the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mulvaney and Pompeo defied House subpoenas for testimony last year. Bolton announced this month that he was prepared to testify in the Senate trial if lawmakers were to subpoena him, businessinsider mentioned.

The numbers are the most favorable for removal since another CNN poll in June 2018. Approval for impeachment and removal has generally hovered between 36 and 47 percent, peaking at 50 percent in polls from October and November 2019, once impeachment proceedings were underway in the House.

The poll is the first major national telephone poll since the articles of impeachment were sent to the Senate, formally launching Trump’s trial there. They are also the first such poll results since Soviet-born businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, publicly implicated the President in the Ukrainian pressure campaign during a series of television interviews.

House Democrats and the president’s impeachment defense team released briefs arguing their case over the weekend, thehill told.