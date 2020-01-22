Iranian, Omani FMs Meet in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, who has travelled to Tehran for a short visit within the framework of regular political consultations between the two countries, met with Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

According to IRNA, The two sides emphasized the brotherly, privileged and strategic relations of the two countries and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

The visit comes as Zarif met with his Omani counterpart on a return visit from India on a short stop in Muscat on Friday.

This is bin Alawi’s second visit to the Islamic Republic in January. He had traveled to Tehran on January 7 to attend the ‘Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference’.

The top Iranian and Omani diplomats also had a meeting last week (Jan. 17) in Muscat, during Zarif’s short trip to the country which was aimed at meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Mehr News Agency told.