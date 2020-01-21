Two Rockets Hit Area Near Us Embassy in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Two rockets have fallen inside Baghdad’s Green Zone on Tuesday morning, close to the US embassy.

According to alsumaria.tv, sirens were heard at the embassy following the attack.

Iraqi police told Reuters that three Katyusha rockets fell inside the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. The rockets were launched from the Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the embassy.

On the afternoon of January 8, two rockets landed in the Green Zone, hours after Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing US troops in retaliation of the US assassination of an Iranian top commander.

On January 3 a US drone strike killed Commander of the IRGC Quds Force General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a number of their entourage.