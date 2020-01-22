Another Iranian Student With Valid Visa Blocked From USA

SHAFAQNA- An Iranian student who was detained by US’s Customs and Border Police officers (CBP) at Logan International Airport in Boston has been deported, one of a growing number of Iranian students are being turned away at airports amid escalated US diplomatic tensions with Iran.

Shahab Dehghani, 24, who was planning to study economics at Northeastern University, arrived in Boston on Sunday night with a valid student visa but was held at the airport overnight for questioning and put back on a plane to Iran the next evening, according to his lawyers.

Dehghani was admitted to the university’s undergraduate program starting in the 2018-2019 academic year and filed for a student visa in 2018. After an in-person interview and a full State Department review, he was issued his student visa last week, his court petition says.

Mr. Dehghani had previously spent two years studying at the University of Massachusetts, but had returned to Iran in 2018 to spend time with his family, his lawyers said, Nytimes reported.

Members of the Iranian-American community in Boston, including university students and professors, along with immigrant rights advocates and lawyers, gathered to protest at the airport, chanting, “Students’ dreams matter,” while Mr. Dehghani was questioned by Customs and Border Protection officers.

CBP officials refused to provide a reason for his detention and did not allow direct communication with his lawyers, the emergency petition stated, independent mentioned. According to CNN, Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also weighed in, tweeting: “Shahab Dehghani is an Iranian student with a valid F1 visa, returning to finish his education. CBP already held him overnight. His deportation must be halted, and we must fight the Trump administration’s xenophobic policies.”

At least 10 Iranian students have been deported from the United States since August 2019 as tensions mount between the two countries, Middleeasteye told. His detention came after the Trump-ordered strike that Assassinated top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani brought tensions between the two nations to boiling point.