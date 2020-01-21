Meghan & Harry give up their titles for “peaceful new life”+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: On Saturday, the Buckingham Palace published that from British Spring onwards Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer be able to formally represent the Queen and will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds associated with their former royal duties.

Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, was stripped of the Her Royal Highness title when she and Prince Charles divorced and before and after her untimely death she was often described as ‘The Royal Rebel’ by the British tabloid press.

And Harry has not been shy in making the comparison between the treatment his late mother received and the treatment his current spouse is receiving from sections of the same British tabloid press.

Press TV went to Buckingham palace to see what members of the British Public had to say about Harry and Meghan stepping away from royal duties.

In the queen’s statement, she expressed how she hoped the new agreement allowed Meghan and Harry to be happy and build a quote “peaceful new life”. The term ‘Peaceful’ was also used in Harry’s statement.

Sadly, the royal’s couple relationship with the British tabloid press has been anything but ‘peaceful’ in October Meghan Markle launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter she wrote to her father.

Harry has publicly stated his frustration with the unconscious bias that underpins much of the media coverage that his wife has received that can lead to racism.

The question is will that biased coverage decrease now that they no longer have their royal titles or will it be unleashed further. They have stepped away for a more peaceful life away from the hostilities of the British tabloid press.

But some will feel that the whole affair raises questions about race, identity and the role of the monarchy in British society that are not easily answered and that will continue to be talked about long after Meghan Markle and Harry ‘Partially’ relocate to Canada.