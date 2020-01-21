Yemeni Ambassador visits Martyr Soleimani’s family in Tehran

Al-Daylami conveyed to the family of the Martyr Soleimani the deepest condolences and sympathy from Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni revolution movement Ansar Allah and Chairman of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat, Almasirah reported.

He told the family of the Martyr Soleimani that his martyrdom has been a great loss to the Islamic nation, and the Yemeni people expressed their grief in the large marches that took place in the capital, Sanaa, and a number of Yemeni cities.

The Ambassador Al-Daylami also explained to the family of the Martyr Soleimani that a large number of Yemeni people announced their adherence to battle against the Zionist-American projects.

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, on January 8, named the US’ assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis as a true sample of aggression.

“The US is not rightful to do any military operation in Iraq,” he underlined.

“US’ presence in the region will improve conspiracies, stabilize colonization and suppresses regional nations,” he added.

Al-Houthi lauded Iran’s missile strikes against US airbases in Iraq as wise.