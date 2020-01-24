Date :Friday, January 24th, 2020 | Time : 10:57 |ID: 131378 | Print

Photos: Hindu Temple in Bandar Abbas, Southern Iran

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Hindu Temple is one of the remarkable historical monuments in Bandar Abbas. The building was constructed in 1310 AH (1892 AD) during the reign of Mohammad Hassan Khan Sa’d-ol-Malek, the then ruler of Bandar Abbas, through the offers of Hindus collected by Indian merchants. The building is mainly a central square room on which there is a dome. The architectural style of this dome is unique and independent of Iranian prototypical architecture. The design of this monument is completely inspired by Indian architecture.

