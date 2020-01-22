Date :Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 | Time : 10:18 |ID: 131406 | Print

Indian students protest against citizenship law in Delhi

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Indian Students marched through Delhi to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), on Monday.

Footage shows protesters, mainly university students, chanting and drumming as they carried signs against the CAA and NRC. The crowds marched from the Mandi House, which is the old royal residence to Jantar Mantar site.

You might also like
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi Tens of thousands, including Trump, meet India’s PM in Texas; Howdy, Modi!
Indian Minister: Immediate action should be taken against the cop telling protesters ‘go to Pakistan’
Indian PM: If BJP Wins in Delhi, Mosques on Govt Land to Be Razed
India: More riot police & drones deployed to face new round of possible unrest over citizenship law
Sheikh Zakzaky returns to Nigeria +Video
PM Modi claims citizenship law is fulfilling wishes of Mahatma Gandhi & other freedom fighters
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *