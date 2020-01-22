Indian students protest against citizenship law in Delhi

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Indian Students marched through Delhi to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), on Monday.

Footage shows protesters, mainly university students, chanting and drumming as they carried signs against the CAA and NRC. The crowds marched from the Mandi House, which is the old royal residence to Jantar Mantar site. https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/india_protest.mp4