Can self-confession of renouncing the religion make a person an apostate?

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about renouncing the religion.

Question: A Muslim person openly confessed that he is no longer a Muslim, he has joined Christianity, and has been baptised in the church. Is such a person considered to be an apostate (Mortad)?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: A person, who truly exits Islam and joins Christianity, is considered as an apostate. But as immediately as a person confesses by tongue, and baptism, whilst he/she still believes in Islam in his/her heart; he/she is not considered an apostate.

