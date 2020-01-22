https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Ayat-Fayyaz-1.jpg 180 240 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-22 10:20:192020-01-22 10:20:19Can self-confession of renouncing the religion make a person an apostate?
Can self-confession of renouncing the religion make a person an apostate?
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about renouncing the religion.
Question: A Muslim person openly confessed that he is no longer a Muslim, he has joined Christianity, and has been baptised in the church. Is such a person considered to be an apostate (Mortad)?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: A person, who truly exits Islam and joins Christianity, is considered as an apostate. But as immediately as a person confesses by tongue, and baptism, whilst he/she still believes in Islam in his/her heart; he/she is not considered an apostate.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
