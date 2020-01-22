Date :Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 | Time : 10:20 |ID: 131410 | Print

Can self-confession of renouncing the religion make a person an apostate?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about renouncing the religion.

Question: A Muslim person openly confessed that he is no longer a Muslim, he has joined Christianity, and has been baptised in the church. Is such a person considered to be an apostate (Mortad)?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: A person, who truly exits Islam and joins Christianity, is considered as an apostate. But as immediately as a person confesses by tongue, and baptism, whilst he/she still believes in Islam in his/her heart; he/she is not considered an apostate.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *