https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ali-1.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-22 10:24:092020-01-22 10:24:09What are the characteristics of the oppressors?
What are the characteristics of the oppressors?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The oppressors and cruel individuals have three signs;
- Committing sins against their superiors
- Oppressing their subordinates by dominating them
- Supporting oppressors [1].
[1] Mostadrak-o-Nahjul Balaghah, Kashiful Gheta, Page 163.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!