What are the characteristics of the oppressors?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The oppressors and cruel individuals have three signs;

  1. Committing sins against their superiors
  2. Oppressing their subordinates by dominating them
  3. Supporting oppressors [1].

[1] Mostadrak-o-Nahjul Balaghah, Kashiful Gheta, Page 163.

