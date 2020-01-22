Lebanese Prime Minister Announces New Cabinet’s Members+ Names

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Prime Minister, who is responsible to form a cabinet in Lebanon, announced the new cabinet’s ministers on Tuesday night .

The new prime minister, Hassan Diab, has finally announced the names of cabinet ministers last night, after intensive consultations with various parties and groups in the country.

Diab, in the presence of the head of the Lebanese House of Representatives Nabih Barry, introduced his government’s proposed cabinet to President Michael Aoun, who also endorsed it, according to the report.

In the new Lebanese government, which is made up of 19 ministers, Nassif Hatti, the former ambassador to the Arab Union, is acting as foreign minister, and Zaina Akkar, in addition to the deputy prime minister, has been appointed as defense minister to be the first defense minister in the Arab world.

Besides Akkar, there are other five women ministers in the new Lebanese cabinet, who are ministers of justice, labor, youth and sports and the minister of media and displaced persons. This is another unprecedented event in the country’s history and is a new record in the number of female ministers in the cabinet.

The composition of the new Prime Minister’s cabinet is as follows:

Zaina Akkar: Minister of National Defense and Deputy of Prime Minister

Nassif Hatti: Secretary of State and Immigrants

Ghazi Vazni: Minister of Finance

Mohammad Fahmi: Minister of Interior and Municipalities

Raoul Naima: Minister of Economy and Trade

Talal Hawat: Minister of Communications

Hamad Hassan: Minister of Public Health

Raymond Ghajar: Minister of Energy and Water

Lamia Yamin: Minister of Labor

Abbas Morteza: Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Culture

Demianos Qattar: Minister of Environment and Minister of Administrative Development

Ramsey Musharrafiah: Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Tourism

Marie Claud Najm: Minister of Justice

Farratine Ohanian: Minister of Youth and Sports

Tariq Majzoob: Minister of Higher Education

Imad Habbullah: Minister of Industry

Michael Najjar: Minister of Public Affairs and Transport

Ghada Sharim: Minister of Displaced Persons

Manal Abdul Samad: Minister of Media

Source: Al-Mennar