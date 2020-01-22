Trump impeachment: US Senate approves trial rules

SHAFAQNA- The US Senate early Wednesday morning approved rules for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, the rules resolution from Senate Majority Mitch McConnell was approved 53-47 after Republicans defeated a series of amendments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the opening day of the bitterly fought impeachment trial.

Schumer proposed 11 amendments seeking to subpoena a trove of documents from the Trump administration and witnesses like acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, but the amendments were thwarted almost entirely by the same party-line vote, 53-47.

Schumer’s amendments are part of an effort from Democrats in both the House and Senate to attack the resolution laying out the rules of the trial, which puts off a decision about seeking witnesses and documents until after opening statements are given and senators have a chance to ask questions of the House impeachment managers and the President’s legal team.

The trial started in earnest on Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly abandoning plans to cram opening arguments into two late-night sessions for each side.

Instead, managers from the House of Representatives and Trump’s defence lawyers will now each have three days for 24 hours of opening arguments.

McConnell’s handwritten, last-minute changes stunned fellow senators and delayed the start of the proceedings. He acted after protests from senators, including fellow Republicans, who were concerned about the optics of middle of the night sessions.

It was a dramatic setback for the Republican leader and the president’s legal team, exposing a crack within the party’s ranks and the political unease over the historic impeachment proceedings unfolding amid a watchful public in an election year, Aljazeera reported.

Donald Trump on Wednesday described his resistance to Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to remove him from office and his vilification of allegedly rogue federal law enforcement officers as “one of the greatest things” he has accomplished since his election.

He also insisted that he would prefer for his Senate trial to “go the long way,” and for current and former administration officials to be called as witnesses, Politico mentioned.