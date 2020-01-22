Saudi FM: We Are Ready to Negotiate with Iran / Iran Welcomed

SHAFAQNA – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister stressed that the country is ready to negotiate with Iran.

“We are ready to negotiate with Iran. Of course, as long as Iran does not violently support its plans and groups it has in the region,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said about the possibility of talks with Iran. “Many countries have offered to mediate our dialogue with Iran,” he continued. “We are happy that the region has avoided any tension with Iran”.

Iran welcomes Saudi proposal

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the head of Iranian President’s office, Mahmoud Vaezi, speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting, said Iran hopes to improve relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is an Islamic country,” he added. “We have had good relations with Riyadh in the past, and now we believe that it is in the region’s interest that the government and nation of the two countries solve their problems together. ”

“There has never been a discussion that there would be no exchange of messages between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” said Vaezi in the matter of severing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Source: Al-Mayadeen