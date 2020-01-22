Khan rejects Trump’s unwarranted offer to help Pakistan & India over Kashmir

SHAFAQNA-RT: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump’s unwarranted offer to help Pakistan & India over Kashmir.

Trump reiterated the offer at a meeting with Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, calling the PM his “friend” and making yet another attempt to insert the US into the Kashmir row.

“We’re talking about Kashmir … if we can help, we certainly will be helping. We’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” Trump said.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Media Talk with US President Donald Trump at World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland (21.01.20)#PrimeMinisterImranKhan#Pakistan 🇵🇰 #USA 🇺🇸#Kashmir#WEF20@ImranKhanPTIpic.twitter.com/5GiRjidvss — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 21, 2020

While Khan has been open to the mediation idea previously, he did not respond to Trump’s latest overture, skirting past the Kashmir issue entirely during the brief presser. He instead focused on Afghanistan, which he called the “main issue,” noting that Islamabad and Washington are on the “same page.” The PM has previously been less charitable to the US position on Afghanistan, however, telling RT last fall that Pakistan has been regularly blamed for Washington’s failures there.

Despite Trump’s offer to be a neutral arbiter between the nuclear-armed neighbors, he suggested he would not travel to Pakistan for a state visit on his next trip to India in February, telling reporters “Well, we’re visiting right now, so we won’t really have to.”