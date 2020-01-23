What to do if Qonoot is not recited when performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about reciting Qonoot.

Question: If we forget to recite Qonoot, is there any way to make amends for it?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If during Roku’a (bowing to the knee) you realize that you have not recited Qonoot, it is Mostahab to recite it after Roku’a. And if you realize during Sijdah (prostration), it is Mostahab to recite it after Salaam of the Salaat.

Source: khamenei.ir