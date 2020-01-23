The main point of Ayah 51 of Surah Al-Qalam

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 51 of Surah Al-Qalam, Allah (SWT) said: “The disbelievers almost strike you down with their eyes (looks) when they hear the Quran. They say: He must be mad.” There are two versions of Tafseers (commentaries) about this Ayah. Most commentators mainly the older ones, say that this Ayah refers to the enmity shown by the enemies of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) due to their jealousy. Because of the constant victories of the Prophet (PBUH) they felt weak; as their weakness increased their jealousy also increased.

But some other commentators mainly the recent ones say that this Ayah is not about the anger of the enemies; rather it is a clear saying that there were people among disbelievers who had evil eyes. There was this person among them who was famous for having evil eyes, and whatever he looked at; a person or a thing, harm was inflicted on that person or thing. Disbelievers thought that the best way for them would be to kill the Prophet (PBUH) in this way, so no one could come and avenge his killing. In some narrations reported from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), it has been mentioned that: Evil eyes exist; meaning it is not a total lie, some of these eyes have some effects [1].

