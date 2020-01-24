Date :Friday, January 24th, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 131564 | Print

Rumors about Sheikh Zakzaky’s martyrdom are fake

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Zakzaky’s Office denied the rumors about his martyrdom, urging public to disregard such stories.

In a statement on its official Twitter page, Sheikh Zakzaky’s Office said “Contrary to the rumours making the rounds that the illegally detained Leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky had died, we wish to draw the attention of the public that these stories are fake and should be disregarded.”

The statement reads “Since he was transferred to Kaduna prison, he has not been granted access to his doctors despite his deteriorating ill-health”. Zakzaky’s office call on the international community to pile pressure on the Nigerian government to do the needful by allowing his doctors to examine him and eventually release him.

On December 5, 2019, Nigerian authorities transferred the top Shia Scholar, who is the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.

