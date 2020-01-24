What did Imam Ali (AS) say about disobeying God?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Swear to Allah (SWT), if I am given the seven continents of the world with all the things under the skies in order to disobey God and unjustifiably take away the skin of a barleycorn from an ant; I will not do so! And indeed, this impure world of yours to me is lower than the chewed leaf from the mouth of a locust! What has Ali got to do with perishable favours and impermanent enjoyments [1]?

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 224.