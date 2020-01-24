https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Surah-At-Tawbah-1.jpg 145 348 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-24 10:46:442020-01-24 10:46:44Four of the characteristics of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) are mentioned in one Ayah of the holy Quran
Four of the characteristics of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) are mentioned in one Ayah of the holy Quran
SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 128 of Surah Al-Tawbah, Allah (SWT) said: “A Messenger has come to you from among yourselves. Your suffering distresses him; he is deeply concerned for you, and full of kindness and mercy towards the believers.”
And the four characteristic which are mentioned are outlined below.
- The Prophet (PBUH) is from the same kind of the people
- Suffering and discomfort of the people, distresses him
- The Prophet (PBUH) is concerned about the people
- The Prophet (PBUH) is kind towards the believers
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!