Trump Impeachment Trial Day 4: Democrats To Hold Final Day Of Arguments

SHAFAQNA- Democrats continue making their case that Donald Trump abused the power of his office. Entering their final day of formal arguments, House impeachment managers are poised to bring to a close the case against Trump that they have been methodically assembling since Wednesday.

Democrats worked hard to draw a distinction between the national interest and Trump’s, and they repeatedly came back to the idea that Trump abused power because he and Giuliani were working for him and not for the public. But, the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, accused Trump of working for himself, not the country, according to Cnn.

The trial began in earnest on Tuesday with a marathon session of debate that ultimately culminated in a partisan vote in favour of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resolution outlining the rules for the impeachment trial, while 11 amendments proposed by Democrats were voted down.

Democratic House managers on Wednesday began arguing their case first, detailing in eight hours of proceedings the timeline of Trump’s politically motivated pressure campaign on Ukraine. The managers have a total of 24 hours over three days to make their arguments, before Trump’s defence team will be given the same amount of time to make their case.

House Democrats blast Trump’s attempts to damage rival Joe Biden in third day of the Senate impeachment trial. Democrats worked methodically at United States President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday to dismantle his long-standing allegation that Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden acted improperly towards Ukraine while vice president, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump and his allies maintain that Biden wanted Shokin out in order to head off an investigation into a natural gas company, Burisma, where his son Hunter served as a director. Democrats said no evidence supported that allegation.

Republicans seemed largely unmoved on Thursday by calls from Democrats to introduce new witnesses, a move that could significantly lengthen the trial. Despite chatter about a potential “witness trade” deal in which each side could call a number of witnesses of interest, such a deal seemed unlikely, NY Times told.

Democrats played 21-year-old video of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham arguing during the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton, back when he felt impeachment can move ahead even if there hasn’t been a criminal offense.

“Acting in a way that hurts people, you’ve committed a high crime,” Graham said then. He had just left the Senate chamber when that clip was played on Thursday.

Trump condemned the proceedings as “unfair & corrupt” in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Democrats contend senators should convict Trump on two charges brought by the Democratic-led House – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

But the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, remains unlikely to do so. A two-thirds majority is needed to remove him from office.