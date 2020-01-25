Iraqi Demonstrators Call for Closure of All US Bases, Cancellation of Security Agreements with the US

SHAFAQNA- During the demonstration by millions of Iraqis in opposition to the presence of US troops in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr Movement, on Friday, called for the closure of US military bases in Iraq and the abolition of all security agreements with the Americans.

Sadr also called for a temporary pause in resistance against US occupation until the demonstrators’ demands were met by the country and urged other countries not to interfere in their internal affairs.

According to the report, the statement which was read in a gathering of millions of anti-American demonstrators in Baghdad is as follows:

We are doing our utmost to prevent Iraq from being dragged into another war with the occupation that overshadowed Iraq, and as soon as the occupiers be in power, it will be the corruptors’ turn to destroy Iraq’s wealth.

Iraq is full of mass graves, disease and has become a place for terrorism and militias, poverty and disease have spread and its sovereignty has been violated by land and air, and its borders have changed to a place for political conflicts and foreign interventions and a place to settle with enemies.

Therefore we will use all peaceful, political, economic, social and cultural means in this regard. The realization of our demands and our main goal, is to plan for the actual withdrawal of the occupation forces from the country and this can only be achieved through the following ways:

First: Closing all US military bases in Iraq,

Second: Closing the headquarters and offices of US security companies and ending their operations in Iraq,

Third: Closing Iraqi airspace on occupiers’ intelligence warplanes,

Fourth: Cancellation of all security agreements with the occupier,

Fifth: Trump should not be bullied and conceited in his decisions and speeches about Iraq, otherwise we will confront him the same,

Sixth: No neighboring country should interfere in our affairs with the occupiers, if they survive and refuse to withdraw their troops,

Seventh: If all of the above is done, our relationship with the US would be as a non-occupying country, otherwise, it would be considered as Iraq’s enemy.

All of our concerns at this stage is the sovereignty of Iraq and the preservation of its unity and territorial integrity, and this sovereignty can be achieved through the followings:

First: the withdrawal of all alien forces,

Second: Non-interfering in Iraqi affairs, especially political and economic affairs,

Third: The Iraqi government must sign non-aggression agreements with all neighboring countries which should be based on mutual respect for Iraqi sovereignty according to the UN Charter,

Fourth: Prohibiting all formal and informal factions from any relation with foreigners, except through official government’s channels and with prior agreement,

Fifth: Enacting the principle of confrontation with foreign countries to maintain Iraq’s sovereignty,

Sixth: The Iraqi government should work to protect diplomatic sites and prevent any infringement in this field,

Seventh: Strengthening the economic relations commensurate with national interests,

Eighth: I recommend to the United Nations, Islamic Cooperation Organization, or the European Union to act as a mediator for the implementation of the provisions of this agreement. And I also recommend that the Iraqi government base its work on these points for preserving Iraq’s dignity and sovereignty and freeing itself from internal and external conflicts.

