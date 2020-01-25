Message of Iran’s Supreme Leader to Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe

SHAFAQNA – The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a message to the fifty-fourth meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe, emphasized: “This year your meeting will be held in the midst of major events, each of which is a sign of the greatness and prestige of the Islamic Iran and its revolutionary nation”.

The full text of the Supreme Leader’s message to the fifty-fourth meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe, which was read in Vienna on Saturday morning, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Young Students,

This year, your meeting is in the midst of major events, each of which is a sign of the greatness and prestige of Islamic Iran and its revolutionary nation. Martyrdoms, military saber rattling, unique popular presence, youth’s strong morale and firm determination, along with thousands of active groups in the fields of science and technology, as well as the religious and spiritual approach of a large proportion of youth across the country, all bring about a unique phenomenon in today’s world; a phenomenon that can have profound and decisive effects on the future of history.

The second step of the Islamic Revolution, through the Divine Power of God, should be able to bring this phenomenon to perfection and fruition.

The hope and expectations in this vital movement is directed at the literate, wise and faithful youth, and you can be one of these chosen historians.

May you all achieve great successes.

Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei

January 23, 2020