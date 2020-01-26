ICJ Orders Myanmar to Prevent Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

SHAFAQNA- The Hague-based court on Thursday ordered Myanmar to prevent genocide against the 600,000 Rohingya Muslims estimated to remain in the country, and to prevent the destruction of evidence related to genocide.

The case against Myanmar was brought to the ICJ in November by The Gambia, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), arguing that the mainly-Muslim Rohingya had been subjected to genocide. According to the UN, a Myanmar army crackdown in 2017 led to mass killings and rapes of Rohingya people, a Muslim minority in Rakhine state.

That led to a mass exodus, with 730,000 people fleeing to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. According to news reports, around 600,000 Rohingya remain inside the country, and remain extremely vulnerable to attacks and persecution, said the court. In its ruling, the ICJ imposed “provisional measures” against Myanmar, ordering the country to comply with obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Myanmar is urged to “take all measures within its power” to prevent the killing of Rohingya, or causing bodily or mental harm to members of the group, including by the military or “any irregular armed units”. The country also has to submit a report to the ICJ within four months, with additional reports due every six months “until a final decision on the case is rendered by the Court”, UN reported.

Presiding Judge Yusuf Abdulqawi said that in the court’s opinion, the Rohingya “remain extremely vulnerable” in Myanmar and they faced “real and imminent risk”. “Genocide is denial of right of existence of whole human group,” he said. “It shocks the conscience of mankind … and is contrary to moral law and the spirit and aims of the United Nations.” He added that the court was not at this stage required to make an assessment as to whether genocide had occurred, but did have jurisdiction to put in emergency measures, according to ABC.

Myanmar Denies ‘Genocidal Intent’

In a statement, government fails to use word ‘Rohingya’ and rejects accusations of genocide after case at top UN court. In response to an international court’s, the country’s government responded by saying that there has been “no genocide in Rakhine” – the state from which most of the Muslim-minority group hails.

The statement released by Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “important for Myanmar that Court [ICJ] reaches a factually correct decision on the merits of the case”, and condemned human rights organisations that it accused of presenting a “distorted picture” of the situation in Rakhine.

While acknowledging “war crimes had occurred”, the statement said “there has been no genocide in Rakhine.” While defending her country at the ICJ in December, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in a 30-minute speech, failed to use the word “Rohingya” once. Critics said her refusal to use the word was part of Myanmar’s attempt to strip the minority of their identity and rights.

Again on Thursday, the word “Rohingya” was absent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement, Aljazeera told. “The government is already doing most of the orders,” Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy, told Reuters by phone, without elaborating. “One more thing we need to do is submit reports,” he said, referring to one of several measures approved by the court requiring Myanmar to write regular summaries of its progress.

In separate statements on Friday, Britain and Malaysia urged Myanmar to fully implement the measures. U.N. human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a U.N. briefing in Geneva the office “calls on Myanmar to immediately and unconditionally implement them in full”.

“We know that there are limitations but it’s very important for the Rohingya community in Bangladesh and in Myanmar to know that the world has heard them, the highest court in the land has made this decision,” said human rights lawyer Antonia Mulvey.