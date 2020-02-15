Iraq: Progress in Fadak Farm Project

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) Networks : The director of workshops department at the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine said: “Our work in Fadak farm is progressing at an increasing pace”.





Engineer Abbas Jawad Abbas, stated to Imam Ali (AS) News Center the following, “Work is under way in the gables of the cowshed, which has been completed at a rate of (45%).” “The number of the columns erected is (84) ones that will be installed before the roofing stage which will be roofed with sandwich panels, followed by the stage of completion, which includes installing doors, windows and lastly painting,” he added.

Fadak farm is witnessing a steadfast movement to implement many projects that fall within the agricultural infrastructure projects. It paid off in the recent period to cover the local market need of agricultural and dairy products.