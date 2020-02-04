Date :Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 | Time : 09:37 |ID: 131714 | Print

Efforts of the Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine in supporting Iraqi national product + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) Networks : The President of Najaf Chamber of Commerce appreciates the efforts of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine in operating manpower and supporting the national product.

The Head of the Department of Engravings, Laith Al-Khalili, during a tour of the businessmen delegation in the corridors of the factory, gave a detailed explanation of the nature of the work and the sections of the factory. He presented them the future plans aimed at expanding and attracting the workforce of youth.

Eng. Haider Al-Ithari, in a statement to the news center, appreciated the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) for establishing the factory, attracting young manpower and encouraging the national product.

