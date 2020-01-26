Nigeria: Family of Sheikh Zakzaky Visit Him in Prison

SHAFAQNA- In a statement on its official Twitter page, Sheikh Zakzaky’s Office said: Family members of the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky were granted access to visit him on Thursday in a prison where he is being detained.

“Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky revealed how severe his ill-health was as a result of bullets stuck in his body”, the statement said. Sheikh’s Office call on the people to include the Sheikh and his wife Malama Zeenah in their prayers because their health conditions are fast deteriorating.

On December 5, 2019, Nigerian authorities transferred the top Shia Scholar and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention. Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife will appear in court on Thursday 6th February 2020.