What Is the fate of Iran Nuclear Agreement?

SHAFAQNA | By Leila Yazdani : The fate of the 2015 pact has been in doubt since US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out but, Europe’s decision to start the dispute settlement process may set the clock ticking on the deal’s ultimate demise. Now the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was one of the crowning diplomatic achievement’s of former President Barack Obama’s tenure, but has continued to be a divisive issue in Washington since it came to fruition in 2015.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018, and, restored U.S. sanctions that had been lifted under it. Trump decided to use sanctions to economically squeeze Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Trump and his backers have often presented misleading characterizations of the deal—for instance, falsely claiming that Obama gave billions of dollars to the Iranians in exchange for signing the deal. The relief involved Iranian money that had been held in Western banks. It didn’t help that the Iran deal was negotiated by Trump’s predecessor.

Withdrawing the US from the deal was one of the biggest and most controversial foreign policy decisions Trump has made yet, Business Insider told.

Until Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, Iran had—by the Trump administration’s own admission—complied with its obligations under the terms of the agreement.

No Economic Benefits for Tehran

After the U.S. withdrawal, the three E.U. parties to the JCPOA worked to try to keep it afloat by finding ways to keep business channels with Iran open despite concerns about secondary U.S. sanctions. An effort by European governments to partially circumvent U.S. sanctions through the creation of a financial vehicle, known as Instex, has largely faltered. But without any economic benefits from the deal, Tehran has repeatedly argued that it has little reason to keep complying with its terms.

The United States reimposed sanctions and moved to wipe out Iran’s oil exports, prompting Iran to resume some of its nuclear activities. Iran has responded by incrementally halting the implementation of key provisions of the deal that are designed to limit its capacity to enrich uranium and the work it can do at nuclear facilities, Cfr reported. At the same time, Iran has not announced plans to fully withdraw from the pact and pledged to continue to permit inspections of its nuclear facilities by international inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran says that if it gets sanctions relief, it will come back into compliance with the accord.

While, Trump wanted the deal’s European signatories to abandon the agreement, Tehran wanted them to maintain it.

In the wake on Trump’s pressures, Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran on Jan. 14 of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program. The move by the “E.U.3” came in response to Iran taking its fifth.

After months of gradual steps to reduce compliance, Iran announced on January 5 that it would take the fifth and final step in reducing its commitments under the nuclear accord to both retaliate for Washington’s departure, and trigger the European trio to respect their obligations towards Tehran.

The Iranian government announced in a statement that from now on, the country will observe no operational limitations on its nuclear industry, including with regard to the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the amount of enriched materials as well as research and development, according to Tasnim News.

That tactic backfired last week when Britain, France and Germany declared Iran to be in violation of the JCPOA, and triggered a dispute mechanism under which the issue will be referred to the UN Security Council, with full UN sanctions reimposed within 60 days. If the dispute is not resolved according to the original terms of the agreement, the Europeans could declare the Iranians in breach of their obligations and reimpose a broad range of U.N. sanctions that were lifted after the nuclear pact was approved.

Europe Wants to Save JCPOA but Sets a Mechanism that Could Destroy It

Europe says it wants to save the Iran nuclear deal but has set a mechanism in motion that could destroy it – or worse. “The Europeans clearly want to preserve the JCPOA and to encourage the United States and Iran to get back into compliance,” Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association, told Foreign Policy. “But by triggering the disputes resolution mechanism, they theoretically open the door to the snapback provision and the reimposition of sanctions.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a close ally of Trump’s, suggested that it might be time to consider a replacement for the pact. “The problem with the agreement is that from the American perspective is that it is a flawed agreement,” he said, suggesting a new so-called “Trump deal.” “That’s what we need to see, and I think that will be a great way forward.”

Iran Will Exit NPT if the Case is Referred to UN Security Council

“If the case is referred to the UN Security Council, the idea of withdrawing from the NPT would be brought up, but before that, other plans could be placed on the agenda”, Zarif said earlier on Monday after attending a parliamentary hearing.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi elaborated on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks on Iran’s possible withdrawal from the non-proliferation treaty (NPT), saying that what he said in parliament was part of President Hassan Rouhani’s letter to leaders of Group 4+1 in May 2019. President said in his letter that if Iran’s nuclear case is referred to the United Nations Security Council and pre-JCPOA sanctions return, Iran will exit the NPT as a retaliatory measure.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that statement released by Germany, France and the UK invoking Dispute Resolution Mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a indication of Europeans’ inability and Impotence against US demands, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany, and Britain.

“There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended,” Borrell said in a statement, Reuters reported.

By calling the meeting in February, Borrell has extended that initial timeline which was conceived to solve technical complaints rather than the slow political collapse of the accord.

Britain, France and Germany will be content if talks manage to convince Iran not to take any more steps away from the deal, giving space for back-channel diplomacy aimed at an agreement that gets both Washington and Tehran back in the game. But, it is highly unlikely Iran will do this without substantial concessions in return such as an end to US sanctions or Europe taking measures to offset their economic impact.