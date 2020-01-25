Date :Saturday, January 25th, 2020 | Time : 21:17 |ID: 131771 | Print

Algerian protesters march for the 49th consecutive Friday+Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Thousands of Algerian protesters march in Algiers for the 49th consecutive Friday, a mobilization that persists despite a certain weariness in the face of a government that says it wants dialogue.

