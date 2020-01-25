https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ALGERIA.png 1080 1920 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-25 21:17:242020-01-25 21:30:56Algerian protesters march for the 49th consecutive Friday+Video
Algerian protesters march for the 49th consecutive Friday+Video
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Thousands of Algerian protesters march in Algiers for the 49th consecutive Friday, a mobilization that persists despite a certain weariness in the face of a government that says it wants dialogue.
