Iraqi MP announces resumption of Pentagon activities without Baghdad’s consent

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee said that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has resumed its work without the Iraqi government’s consent.

In an interview with Baghdad Today, Karim Alawi said on Saturday that there is a vicious plan behind the US Department of Defense’s action that the US is stepping in its direction.

The first step in this vicious plan is the deployment of US Patriot missile systems in Iraq because the US insists on turning Iraq into its war zone and a place to refine its accounts, but this will not happen, he added.

Alawi emphasized that parliament and the government would take a stance on the Pentagon’s decision to resume its actions.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Syria and International Coalition Forces James Jeffrey had earlier said that the US mission in Iraq is based on an agreement signed in 2014 aimed at overthrowing ISIS.

