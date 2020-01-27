Date :Monday, January 27th, 2020 | Time : 09:21 |ID: 131773 | Print

Iraqi MP announces resumption of Pentagon activities without Baghdad’s consent

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee said that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has resumed its work without the Iraqi government’s consent.

In an interview with Baghdad Today, Karim Alawi said on Saturday that there is a vicious plan behind the US Department of Defense’s action that the US is stepping in its direction.
The first step in this vicious plan is the deployment of US Patriot missile systems in Iraq because the US insists on turning Iraq into its war zone and a place to refine its accounts, but this will not happen, he added.

Alawi emphasized that parliament and the government would take a stance on the Pentagon’s decision to resume its actions.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Syria and International Coalition Forces James Jeffrey had earlier said that the US mission in Iraq is based on an agreement signed in 2014 aimed at overthrowing ISIS.

Arabic Version

Persian Version

You might also like
Iraqi PM declares "end of ISIS state of falsehood" after capture of Mosul mosque
Faced with harsh election rhetoric, Muslims and Latinos break bread in Orange County
US Department of State Urges Bahrain to Drop Charges Brought Against Sheikh Ali Salman
Convoy of humanitarian food aid sent to Mosul people
RT report on widespread discrimination across social media on General Soleimani Assassination
Iraq PM: Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa united Iraqis, led to victory over ISIS
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *