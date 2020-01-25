https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/646AAD29-A41D-44FB-B834-991D7FDE75B9.jpeg 443 980 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-25 22:53:232020-01-25 22:53:23Barham Salih Meets Vatican’s Pope
Barham Salih Meets Vatican’s Pope
SHAFAQNA – An Iraqi source reported about the visit of the Iraqi President with the Vatican’s Pope in Italy.
Iraqi President Barham Salih met and talked with Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic leader.
Earlier, the Barham Salih’s media office had announced that he would discuss with Pope Francis about the latest political events in regional and international contexts, the need for peace and tranquility in the region and the world, as well as important issues of mutual interest.
