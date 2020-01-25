Date :Saturday, January 25th, 2020 | Time : 22:35 |ID: 131792 | Print

Wearing burqa banned in Indian women’s college as part of dress code crackdown

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- RT: Students in a women’s college in northeast India has been prohibited from wearing burqas in the classroom, arguing that the full-body garment violates the institution’s dress code. The rule will be enforced with fines.

JD Women’s College of Patna issued a notice to its student body stating that the face- and body-covering garb, worn by women in some Islamic traditions, would no longer be tolerated on campus.

“All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code… Students are prohibited from wearing ‘burqa’ in college,” the statement read, according to local media.

Those who violate the rule will receive a fine of Rs 250 ($3.50), the college warned.

The school’s proctor, Veena Amrit, told the Hindustan Times that the guideline was put in place to ensure “uniformity” in the classroom.

While it’s not yet clear how students will react to the new rule, dress code crackdowns at other all-women institutions in India have not fared well. In September, St. Francis College for Women in Hyderabad was forced to abandon a decree calling for more conservative dress after students held a rally against the new measure.

Read more from Shafaqna:

Video: In Hague, women protested against burqa ban

Dutch ban on burqas and niqabs in public places takes effect

You might also like
IORA started its third meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh
"Unemployed youth, mostly Muslims, being roped in by IS in Bengal border" says Indian official
Muslim scholars urge India to reverse citizenship law
Tensions over Kashmir increased between India and Pakistan+ Video
Why Indian Muslims are silent in the face of BJP’s aggressive Hindutva?
Kashmiris' eyes are on the international community to solve their problems+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *