A Dua from Ayah 62 of Surah An-Naml

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) in Ayah 62 of Surah An-Naml said: “Who is it that answers the distressed when they call upon God? Who removes their suffering? Who makes you successors in the earth? Is it another god beside Allah (SWT)? Little notice you take!” It is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) and Imam Sadeq (AS) who commented on this Ayah by saying: God who answers the distressed; meaning the one who seeks refuge in God from problems and hardships and whatever worries the human being has, God removes them [1].

Therefore, if any person wants to benefit from the above Ayah, and recite it in the form of a Dua; as it is reported from an infallible (AS), this Dua has been mentioned: O’ the one who answers the distressed, and removes the hardship; take pity on me, and remove all my distress, sorrow, pain, and suffering [2].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 68, Page 118.