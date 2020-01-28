Mourning Ceremony of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Hague, Netherlands

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Kowsar Cultural Institute in the Netherlands is going to hold a mourning ceremony on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A).

The Al-Kowsar Institute’s Religious Affairs and Ceremonies Committee is going to hold a mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatemeh Zahra (S.A) in cooperation with the Women’s Committee of the institute and with the presence of great people and Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) lovers.

The mourning ceremony will be held at 7pm on Friday and Saturday January 31 and February 1, 2020 at the building of the Al-Kowsar Cultural Institute in The Hague, Netherlands. At the mourning ceremony, Sheikh Nazim Hatit al-Waeli will make a speech about the life, personality and sufferings of Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) daughter.

Sayyid Muhammad al-Shar’ also gives elegy for the sad occasion of martyrdom of Hazeat Zahra (SA). It is noteworthy that there is no specific date for the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), so the believers annually commemorate her martyrdom anniversary according to divergent narratives. Since there are two dates for the passing away ofLady Fatemeh Zahra (SA) in the Shia narratives, so the time between these two dates, which are 13th Jumada al-Awwal and 3th Jumada al-Thani, is called “Fatimiyyah mourning” days.

