Several Palestinians injured as Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Israeli forces have stormed the Al–Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, injuring a number of Palestinian worshipers.

Palestinian media say the Israelis stormed the mosque in order to keep Palestinian worshipers from performing Friday prayers.

The Israeli troops fired rubber bullets, injuring a number of Palestinians, according to Palestinian media. Several others were also detained.

Earlier Friday, another mosque in Beit Safafa neighborhood of the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds was set ablaze by Israeli arsonists. The blaze was brought under control and there was no serious damage to the mosque, Israeli media reports said.

There was also a graffiti on a nearby wall attacking Arabs.

A photo from the scene showed graffiti in Hebrew that reads: “Destroying Jews? Kumi Ori is destroying enemies!”

Kumi Ori is a flash point and illegal outpost neighborhood of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank, accommodating seven Israeli families along with roughly a dozen extremists known as hilltop youth.

Israeli forces have on various occasions stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque which is holy to Muslims. The Palestinian people consider the Israeli attacks an act of aggression.

The fresh attacks come as US President Donald Trump is to unveil his so-called “Deal of the Century” initiative. Palestinians say they will reject the US president’s plan.

Spokesman for the Palestinian president, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, said the initiative is aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to release the plan by Tuesday.